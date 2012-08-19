* September is often worst month of year for stocks
* U.S. politics, China, ECB inaction are risk factors
* Analyst sees chance of 10 pct retreat by benchmark TSX
* Canada's mining sector down 20 percent this year
* Cheap valuations could limit downside risk
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Aug 19 Investors in Canadian equities
may want to brace themselves for a tumultuous ride as the lazy
trading days of summer end and China, U.S. politics and the
European debt crisis whip up the market as the autumn begins.
Bad news on global growth could prove dire for Canada as
fund managers reassess their exposure to asset classes and
markets.
"There's certainly a risk for September to be a horrible
month," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician and director of
institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets.
Historically, the month has been the worst of the year for
stocks, he pointed out.
Mokhtari sees a cap for the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index at 12,200 points, little more
than 100 points above Friday's close. T he benchmark index could
also fall as low as 10,800, a slide of more than 10 percent,
depending on economic dynamics in the United States, China and
Europe.
Equities usually eke out modest gains in October, but trade
is often volatile - the catastrophic meltdowns of Black Tuesday
1929 and Black Monday 1987 both happened in that month.
More recently, the Toronto Stock Exchange plunged 17 percent
in October 2008 at the peak of the global financial crisis.
CHEAP STOCKS LIMIT RISK
The resource-heavy Canadian market last week climbed above
the 12,000 mark for the first time since early May. But it has
moved sideways this year while U.S. markets jumped and other
commodity-based indexes, such as Australia's, bumped higher.
That said, investors have already assumed a chunk of bad
news on the horizon, so the downside could be limited.
Canadian stocks are already as cheap as they have been in
more than two decades, based on price-to-projected-earnings
multiples, said Pat McHugh, Canadian equity strategist for
Manulife Asset Management.
"Our expectations in Canada are pretty low, so things have
to get much worse (globally) for the Canadian marketplace to get
much worse," McHugh said. He sees miners, fertilizer producers
and energy companies as likely catalysts for any major swing.
Banks - with their heavy presence on the Toronto Stock
Exchange - report quarterly earnings in late August. But the
sector's stocks have already tumbled from a March peak,
reflecting lo w er interest rates, slowing loan growth and
concerns about a hot housing market.
CHINA GROWTH KEY FOR MINERS
The weight of mining and energy stocks makes the Canadian
market acutely sensitive to commodity prices, so the market
could slip on any weakness there.
"The winners will be our commodity stocks, or the losers
will be our commodity stocks. If they win, the TSX will beat
U.S. markets," McHugh said.
One factor is whether China's outlook props up or undermines
oil and metal prices.
"We'll watch China's economic data very closely for what
that portends for commodities," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio
strategist at TD Waterhouse.
Canada's influential materials sub-sector, which
includes miners, is down more than 10 percent so far this year,
la gging a recent rally in underlying commodities.
"In order to get the TSX outperforming again, you would need
growth to pick up in China and really push commodity prices
higher," BMO Capital Markets economist Robert Kavcic said.
Canadian investors will also watch for rising risks in the
United States, Canada's main trading partner.
The Canadian market has failed to benefit from a relatively
strong U.S. economy as cautious investors focus on more
diversified and defensive U.S. stocks.
"Within equities, there are not too many places to hide in
Canada," Kavcic said.
Investors could also get spooked by the specter of the
"fiscal cliff" -- automatic U.S. spending cuts and tax increases
if Democrats and Republicans fail to strike a fiscal deal by the
end of the year.
"This is an unknown you generally don't have that's been
thrown into the mix," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio
strategist at TD Waterhouse.
Rounding out the major risks to Canada is concern that the
European Central Bank fails to match its aggressive rhetoric
with policies to jump-start growth in the debt-strapped region.
If the ECB failed to outflank jittery investors, Canadian
stocks would likely decline in line with other world indexes.