* Canadian oil companies readying capital budgets

* Oil sands producers may increase spending

* Gas producers, small companies, to be more cautious

By Scott Haggett

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 Volatile oil prices aren't making life easy for Canadian petroleum producers as they ready their 2012 capital budgets and try to guess where the whipsawing crude market will move next.

Canada's big-cap petroleum companies are in the late stages of figuring out how much money to invest in their operations next year, a process that includes forecasting just how much cash will be coming in the door from oil and gas sales.

They will start releasing their 2012 capital budgets within the next few weeks. Increased spending could boost production and share prices, but it could also leave some producers with empty pockets if commodity prices once again tumble.

For 2011, the industry expects to spend a record C$53.5 billion ($54.04 billion) on capital projects, according to a survey by oil industry data firm CanOils, up 19 percent from the year before. Whether the industry can, or will, keep up that pace is uncertain.

While natural gas producers can be reasonably certain that their lot is unlikely to improve next year, as new shale gas supplies flood the North American market, the outlook for the oil industry is less assured.

Sideswiped by economic and political turmoil, oil prices have bounced this year between a high of nearly $115 a barrel and a low of less than $75, which was set earlier this month. Prices have since risen back above $90 a barrel as Europe's debt crisis has calmed, and forward pricing for each month in 2012 is also higher than $90.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a graphic on the performance of Canada's energy

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The current price, along with the forward curve, may be enough to assure producers that they can invest in increasing production instead of just putting up enough cash to maintain output.

"A month ago I would have been more cautious," said Michael Dunn, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital. "But we've had a rebound in the commodity since. I think that anything to do with oil you will see healthy levels. And just with the way the projects are lining up in the oil sands, we should see higher spending next year."

Many producers active in northern Alberta's oil sands have already committed to increasing capital budgets next year. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd ( CNQ.TO ), the country's biggest independent oil producer, will spend C$2 billion expanding its Horizon mining project, part of a capital budget it expects to run as high as C$8 billion, C$1.6 billion more than it expects to spend in 2011.

Similarly Suncor Energy Inc ( SU.TO ), the No. 1 Canadian integrated oil company, which has a C$6.7 billion capital budget for this year, is expected to direct more cash to growth in 2012 as it looks to boost oil sands output by 10 percent a year through 2020.

But outside of the oil sands, producers may be more cautious about the risk of adding debt to increase production until they are more confident that oil prices will stay strong.

"I think (capital spending in 2012 ) will remain relatively flat with 2011 levels," said Randy Ollenberger, an analyst at BMO Capital. "We'll see some oil sands projects going ahead, so selectively you may see spending up in some areas, but overall it will be flat."

Natural gas companies are likely to be particularly cautious as prices for the fuel remain low. Indeed. Encana Corp ( ECA.TO ), the largest Canadian gas producer, has promised its capital spending next year will be no more than its cash flow.

Intermediate and junior petroleum producers are also expected to be hesitant about raising spending until the economic outlook is clearer.

"When you go through periods of uncertainty, like we have been, that tends to result in (smaller) companies shortening their budgeting horizon or waiting longer to set a budget," said Don Rawson, an analyst at AltaCorp Capital Inc. "We'll start to see those numbers in November and December, and I would expect a cautious bias."

($1=$0.99 Canadian) (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)