* Strategists say start revisiting cyclical stocks
* Euro zone resolution, Fed moves, seasonality could play
* TSX down 13.4 percent since peak, 7.7 percent for year
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Nov 6 A torrent of dire euro zone
headlines has sent investors scurrying for the safer corners of
the Canadian stock market, but now may be the right time to
start rotating back into risk.
More clarity on the outlook for Europe, combined with
possible action by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the U.S.
Federal Reserve to boost the economy are just two of the
factors that could lift those stocks most geared to growth, say
many market watchers.
"Investors need to play both offense and defense ... they
probably need to be adding the more cyclical sectors at this
point, we just don't think they should be at the same weight as
(they are on the TSX)," said Kate Warne, Canadian market
strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
"At some point the market responds to the fact that we've
seen better economic conditions, strong earnings growth and
that many of the things that are uncertain are not new and
different."
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For a graphic on TSX 2011 sector performance, click on:
link.reuters.com/geg84s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The Toronto Stock Exchange's defensive sectors, which make
up just a small part of the benchmark composite index .GSPTSE
have been the best performers of 2011.
Telecom shares .GSPTTTS, which have seen revenues from
traditional fixed-line phone or cable operations boosted by
higher growth mobile revenues, have led the charge so far,
rising 11 percent this year.
Consumer staples .GSPTTCS, which include companies such
as drugstore chain Jean Coutu (PJCa.TO) and convenience store
operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATDb.TO), have been the
next best performer.
Health care .GSPTTHC and utilities .GSPTTUT, two other
traditional countercyclical plays, have also outperformed by
posting gains in a falling market, as has the real estate
.GSPTTRE subgroup dominated by cash-generating real estate
investment trusts (REITs).
Since its 2011 high of 14,329.49 hit in March, the
composite has tumbled 13.4 percent and is down 7.7 percent from
the end of 2010.
The highly cyclical energy and materials sectors - which
make up nearly 50 percent of the market - have done worse, with
energy stocks losing a full 13 percent.
But many think it's the cyclical stocks, including
financials, that look ripe for a medium-term recovery. While
these economically sensitive stocks are prone to drop sharply
in unfavorable times, they also tend to rebound faster when the
news is good.
There were signs in the past week that investors were ready
to latch on to any shred of optimism. Stocks jumped, for
instance, after Greece backed away from a blindsiding proposal
to hold a referendum on the euro-zone's hard-won bailout
package and when the ECB announced a surprise interest rate
cut.
Gavin Graham, president of Graham Investment Strategy, said
he's betting on more monetary stimulus from Europe and the
United States to further spur risk appetite. He also noted that
October to April is historically a period of strong equity
performance.
"Even if there was a default by Greece ... there will be a
concerted effort on the part of the European government to
print more money and to get growth going to stop the contagion
spreading," said Graham, who also expects that the Fed will
announce yet another round of quantitative easing - creating
new money to buy assets.
"The people who objected to the sort of quantitative easing
measures previously have all gone quiet in the Fed council."
THE CASE FOR BEING BALANCED
Still, there's not a widespread consensus to dump
defensives for the allure of cyclical plays.
Some believe that dividend-paying telecoms like BCE Inc
(BCE.TO), Telus (T.TO), and even some higher-yielding
financials and industrials, remain the best game in town
because the macro landscape is changing too quickly for bold
moves in any direction.
"It's too early to get more aggressive, it's too late to
get meaningfully more conservative. We've said focus on
quality, focus on income and yield," said Paul Taylor, chief
investment officer at BMO Harris Private Banking.
"It's an environment where as someone said ... investors
are likely to continue to look for stocks that look like bonds
and bonds that look like stocks."
Others argue that the strategy of picking sectors in this
uncertain and volatile environment is of little use.
"The bottom line is given the kinds of global macro
headwinds and tailwinds we are likely to get, the only answer
really for an investor who is benchmarked to the TSX is to have
a balanced portfolio," said George Vasic, equity strategist at
UBS Securities Canada.
"Anything that is imbalanced is a call on the macro
economy, which investors or portfolio managers or anyone are
not well-equipped to do."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)