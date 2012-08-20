* September is often worst month of year for stocks

* U.S. politics, China, ECB inaction are risk factors

* Analyst sees chance of 10 pct retreat by benchmark TSX

* Canada's mining sector down 20 percent this year

* Cheap valuations could limit downside risk

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 19 Investors in Canadian equities may want to brace themselves for a tumultuous ride as the lazy trading days of summer end and China, U.S. politics and the European debt crisis whip up the market as the autumn begins.

Bad news on global growth could prove dire for Canada as fund managers reassess their exposure to asset classes and markets.

"There's certainly a risk for September to be a horrible month," said Sid Mokhtari, a market technician and director of institutional equity research at CIBC World Markets. Historically, the month has been the worst of the year for stocks, he pointed out.

Mokhtari sees a cap for the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index at 12,200 points, little more than 100 points above Friday's close. T he benchmark index could also fall as low as 10,800, a slide of more than 10 percent, depending on economic dynamics in the United States, China and Europe.

Equities usually eke out modest gains in October, but trade is often volatile - the catastrophic meltdowns of Black Tuesday 1929 and Black Monday 1987 both happened in that month.

More recently, the Toronto Stock Exchange plunged 17 percent in October 2008 at the peak of the global financial crisis.

CHEAP STOCKS LIMIT RISK

The resource-heavy Canadian market last week climbed above the 12,000 mark for the first time since early May. But it has moved sideways this year while U.S. markets jumped and other commodity-based indexes, such as Australia's, bumped higher.

That said, investors have already assumed a chunk of bad news on the horizon, so the downside could be limited.

Canadian stocks are already as cheap as they have been in more than two decades, based on price-to-projected-earnings multiples, said Pat McHugh, Canadian equity strategist for Manulife Asset Management.

"Our expectations in Canada are pretty low, so things have to get much worse (globally) for the Canadian marketplace to get much worse," McHugh said. He sees miners, fertilizer producers and energy companies as likely catalysts for any major swing.

Banks - with their heavy presence on the Toronto Stock Exchange - report quarterly earnings in late August. But the sector's stocks have already tumbled from a March peak, reflecting lo w er interest rates, slowing loan growth and concerns about a hot housing market.

CHINA GROWTH KEY FOR MINERS

The weight of mining and energy stocks makes the Canadian market acutely sensitive to commodity prices, so the market could slip on any weakness there.

"The winners will be our commodity stocks, or the losers will be our commodity stocks. If they win, the TSX will beat U.S. markets," McHugh said.

One factor is whether China's outlook props up or undermines oil and metal prices.

"We'll watch China's economic data very closely for what that portends for commodities," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio strategist at TD Waterhouse.

Canada's influential materials sub-sector, which includes miners, is down more than 10 percent so far this year, la gging a recent rally in underlying commodities.

"In order to get the TSX outperforming again, you would need growth to pick up in China and really push commodity prices higher," BMO Capital Markets economist Robert Kavcic said.

Canadian investors will also watch for rising risks in the United States, Canada's main trading partner.

The Canadian market has failed to benefit from a relatively strong U.S. economy as cautious investors focus on more diversified and defensive U.S. stocks.

"Within equities, there are not too many places to hide in Canada," Kavcic said.

Investors could also get spooked by the specter of the "fiscal cliff" -- automatic U.S. spending cuts and tax increases if Democrats and Republicans fail to strike a fiscal deal by the end of the year.

"This is an unknown you generally don't have that's been thrown into the mix," said Bob Gorman, chief portfolio strategist at TD Waterhouse.

Rounding out the major risks to Canada is concern that the European Central Bank fails to match its aggressive rhetoric with policies to jump-start growth in the debt-strapped region.

If the ECB failed to outflank jittery investors, Canadian stocks would likely decline in line with other world indexes.