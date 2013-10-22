* Quarterly earnings at Canadian companies seen up 2.3 pct
* Revenue expected to grow by 4.9 pct
* Earnings at materials companies likely to fare the worst
* TSX composite index has likely topped for year -analysts
By Leah Schnurr
TORONTO, Oct 22 Canadian companies will likely
see profit increase by only a slim amount this earnings season
as the lackluster global economy holds back growth, but stronger
gains in revenue could mean a better 2014 is in store.
Materials companies - one of the largest sectors on the
country's main stock index - are expected to perform the worst
as the third quarter earnings season gets under way, with miners
and other resource companies likely to be hit by weak commodity
prices.
More broadly, companies are forecast to feel the effect of
the less-than-stellar economic growth in the United States,
Canada's largest trading partner, as well as slower growth in
China, a major consumer of commodities.
What that means for equities investors is that without
stronger company results to drive shares higher, the Toronto
stock market has likely already seen the bulk of its gains for
2013.
"It's a weak earnings growth environment, period," said Paul
Taylor, investment strategist for BMO Harris Private Banking in
Toronto.
The Canadian corporate reporting season, which typically
lags its U.S. counterpart, will heat up this week. Releases from
some big names in the resource sector include Goldcorp Inc
, Husky Energy Inc and Potash Corp.
Companies due to report on Tuesday include Canadian National
Railway Co, the country's largest rail carrier, and
contract electronics manufacturer Celestica Inc.
Analysts expect earnings from companies belonging to the
Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index to
rise just 2.3 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimates.
South of the border, where major companies have already
begun reporting results, earnings for S&P 500 companies
are expected to rise by 4.8 percent, according to the StarMine
blended estimate, which includes companies that have already
released results.
The TSX materials sector - which accounts for more than 10
percent of the index and includes gold and base metal miners -
is forecast to be the Toronto Stock Exchange's worst performer
with a 32.1 percent decline in earnings.
The sector is down nearly 30 percent for the year
so far, while gold miners have lost more than 40
percent of their value and the base metal mining subindex
has dropped about 20 percent.
The drag on overall earnings from the materials sector is
expected to be partially offset by a more than 13 percent
increase in earnings from energy companies. Rounding out the
three most influential sectors on the stock market, financial
companies' earnings are seen gaining by 8.7 percent.
Between them, resource, energy and financial companies
account for more than 70 percent of the value of the stock
exchange.
REVVING UP REVENUE
In recent years, earnings seasons have been characterized by
strong profit and weak revenue growth as companies boosted the
bottom line through cost-cutting and other measures.
With revenue forecast to outpace earnings in the third
quarter, that pattern could be changing, though the pace of
growth is far from robust. Revenue is seen rising nearly 5
percent from last year, according to StarMine.
That revenue growth suggests companies are still increasing
their core businesses, which bodes well for the earnings outlook
further out.
"As we move forward, it's going to be less about expense
maneuvering and far more about what companies can do to drive
overall sales growth," said Craig Fehr, Canadian market
strategist at Edward Jones in St. Louis, Missouri.
"The revenue growth we're likely to get this quarter is
still disappointing on a broader measure, but when you compare
it to what we've seen in recent quarters, we're likely to see a
little bit of an upturn, which should be viewed as a positive."
Fehr expects 2014 to look better, with earnings growth in
the 4 to 7 percent range. An expected rebound in the resource
sector should help, as the companies will have easier
comparables to beat.
With the TSX composite index up more than 6 percent so far
this year, few analysts expect it to gain much more. Indeed, a
poll conducted earlier in the month found analysts expect the
index to end the year at the 13,000 mark, which the TSX recently
surpassed.
"We're probably around where we end up for the end of the
year," said Taylor, the investment strategist for BMO Harris
Private Banking. He expects the index to be up in the range of
13,500 to 14,000 around this time next year.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Matthew Lewis)