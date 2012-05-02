Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
TORONTO May 2 Canada's Competition Bureau, a independent federal regulator, said on Wednesday it planned to issue a "significant" announcement later in the afternoon.
The agency is currently reviewing Maple Group's C$3.8 billion ($3.84 billion) proposal to take over TMX Group, the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange.
It is also reviewing a proposed takeover of Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, by Glencore International PLC. BCE Inc's offer to buy Astral Media is also under review. ($1 = 0.9890 Canadian dollars) (Reporting By Jennifer Kwan and Rod Nickel; Editing by Frank McGurty)
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
* Softbank Group to acquire fortress investment group for $3.3 billion
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc was an aggressive buyer of stocks in last year's fourth quarter, nearly quadrupling its stake in Apple Inc and increasing its stake sevenfold in the four biggest U.S. airlines.