By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, June 12 Canada on Wednesday named
internal candidate John Pecman to head its Competition Bureau,
nearly one year after he stepped in as interim head of the
watchdog agency.
Pecman was named Commissioner of Competition for a five-year
term.
The bureau is an independent law enforcement agency Set up
to ensure fair competition in Canada. It is responsible for the
enforcement of the Competition Act and investigates price
fixing, bid-rigging and mergers, among other matters.
Last week, the bureau charged Nestle SA and Mars
Inc with fixing chocolate prices in Canada.
It also won a dispute recently with Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc, forcing the bank to hand over key documents
in a global rate-rigging scandal. And after a
probe by the regulator, Japanese auto parts maker Yazaki Corp
was fined C$30 million ($29.5 million) earlier this year for
bid-rigging.
In March, the bureau approved telecommunications company BCE
Inc's C$3 billion takeover of Astral Media Inc
after BCE agreed to divest more than a dozen channels
and a few radio stations. The deal is still being reviewed by
the country's telecoms watchdog.
Under Pecman's leadership, the Bureau recently unveiled a
new initiative designed to encourage whistleblowers to come
forward with information about potential violations of the
Competition Act.
Subrata Bhattacharjee, co-chairman of the national trade and
competition group at the Heenan Blaikie law firm in Toronto,
views Pecman as a strong appointment.
"Given his background, long history within the bureau and
some of the things he did as an acting commissioner, I would
expect that he will continue to pursue vigorous enforcement,
particularly in criminal cases, but also inject a more of a
policy-driven approach than we have seen in recent years,"
Bhattacharjee said.
Pecman has worked nearly 30 years at the bureau, spending
time in every enforcement branch of the agency. He is also an
economist with a masters degree from McMaster University in
Hamilton, Ontario.
Cal Goldman, the co-chairman of the Competition, Antitrust &
Foreign Investment Group at Blakes in Toronto, said Pecman would
enhance the understanding enforcement policy.
"He not only brings a wealth of case and policy experience
to the bureau, but he is also taking an approach that involves
increased transparency, increased predictability and greater
consultation with stakeholders, which is a welcome approach,"
said Goldman, the former head of the bureau, who has known
Pecman for over two decades.