Mar 28The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Date EDT Company Name Qtr Symbol No EPS Year Ago Estmates EPS 3-Apr AMC Dominion Diamond Q4 5 US$0.21 US$0.20 10-Apr AMC Cogeco Cable Q2 5 C$1.11 C$0.63 10-Apr AMC Cogeco Inc Q2 - - C$0.50 11-Apr BMO Astral Media Q2 3 C$0.70 C$0.69 11-Apr BMO Corus Entertainment Q2 7 C$0.36 C$0.38 12-Apr BMO Dollarama Q4 7 C$1.01 C$0.55 12-Apr BMO Shaw Comms Q2 13 C$0.37 C$0.38 All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. Figures in - indicate a loss per share