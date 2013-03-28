UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Mar 28The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Date EDT Company Name Qtr Symbol No EPS Year Ago Estmates EPS 3-Apr AMC Dominion Diamond Q4 5 US$0.21 US$0.20 10-Apr AMC Cogeco Cable Q2 5 C$1.11 C$0.63 10-Apr AMC Cogeco Inc Q2 - - C$0.50 11-Apr BMO Astral Media Q2 3 C$0.70 C$0.69 11-Apr BMO Corus Entertainment Q2 7 C$0.36 C$0.38 12-Apr BMO Dollarama Q4 7 C$1.01 C$0.55 12-Apr BMO Shaw Comms Q2 13 C$0.37 C$0.38 All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. Figures in - indicate a loss per share
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.