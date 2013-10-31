By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA Oct 31 Consumers may join class action
lawsuits against Microsoft Corp and Infineon
Technologies AG over allegations of unfair pricing
for computer products, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on
Thursday.
The high court refused to allow a class action to proceed
against Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) and Cargill Inc
over alleged price-fixing on high-fructose corn syrup
used in soft drinks and baked goods.
The Supreme Court, in linked decisions on Microsoft and
Infineon, certified separate class actions against the
companies.
The cases dealt primarily with whether consumers have the
right to join a class action even if they were only indirect
purchasers, not buying directly from the companies involved.
None of the cases were at the point of establishing liability.
The class suing Microsoft is any British Columbia residents
who bought Microsoft operating systems or applications software
for their own use from 1994 on. Typically, once the principle is
established, suits could be launched in other provinces.
The suit in Quebec against Infineon alleges that it
conspired to inflate the price of a broadly used product,
dynamic random-access memory chips (DRAM), used in computers
made by companies such as Dell Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co
.
The companies argued that if both the consumers and the
retailers or intermediaries who sold those products were allowed
to recover damages, the companies risked having to pay the same
damages twice.
In the Microsoft and Infineon cases, the court said the risk
of duplicate recoveries could be managed by the courts.
In the decision on ADM and Cargill, the court agreed that
while class actions by consumers can proceed in principle,
consumers would not be able to identify what sweetener was used
in each fruit drink or baked good they consumed over the years.
A class action cannot therefore be certified, it ruled.
"We are pleased with the court's decision as we have always
viewed this lawsuit as lacking merit. We will continue to invest
in our Canadian business operations to better serve and support
our customers in Canada," Cargill spokeswoman Nicole Reichert
said in an email.
Microsoft voiced optimism that the lawsuit itself would be
defeated. "We are confident that we will prevail when the case
is considered on the merits," Microsoft Deputy General Counsel
David Howard said in an email.
Other companies had no immediate comment.
The cases are Pro-Sys Consultants Ltd. v. Microsoft Corp,
2013 SCC 57; Infineon Technologies AG v. Option consommateurs,
2013 SCC 59; and Sun-Rype Products Ltd v. Archer Daniels Midland
Company, 2013 SCC 58.