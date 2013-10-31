OTTAWA Oct 31 Consumers may join a class action lawsuit against Microsoft Corp over alleged unfair pricing, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Thursday.

But the high court refused to allow a class action to proceed against Archer Daniels Midland Co and Cargill Inc over alleged price-fixing on high-fructose corn syrup.

The Supreme Court, in its decision on Microsoft, certified a class action suit against the company.

The cases are Pro-Sys Consultants Ltd et al. v. Microsoft Corp et al. (B.C.) (34282) and Sun-Rype Products Ltd et al. v. Archer Daniels Midland Co et al. (B.C.) (34283).