OTTAWA, April 29 The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday that the World Bank did not need to turn over documents sought in a case against former SNC-Lavalin employees accused of bribery.

In 2014, a lower court judge ruled that the World Bank should release underlying investigative files for judicial review that could be relevant to the defense of the accused. The World Bank appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing it had immunity from such requests. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)