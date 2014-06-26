TORONTO, June 26 Aboriginals in British Columbia can stake a broad claim to their traditional territory in a major victory at the Supreme Court of Canada under a decision that natural resource companies had warned would create investor uncertainty.

The case involved a claim to 1,750 sq km (676 sq miles) of land in central part of the Pacific province of British Columbia. The Supreme Court ruled that aboriginal groups were entitled to prevent forestry in this particular tract. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)