* Canada to unlock international market for covered bonds
* Asian investors open up, others to raise allocations
* Analysts, rating agencies say investors better protected
By Aimee Donnellan
LONDON, Dec 21 (IFR) - Canada's covered bond market will be
open to a broader range of international investors in 2013 after
sweeping changes to the legal framework for the sale of those
securities.
The long-awaited legislation, which offers investors more
certainty about the cover pool in the event of a default, is
expected to give the sector a huge boost in demand.
"More covered bond investors, particularly in Asia, the
Middle East, and Europe, can now move forward with Canadian
covered bonds for investment," one banker said.
"These significant investors were precluded previously from
purchasing covered bonds without a legal framework."
The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) this week
announced the details of the framework, under which only banks
with registered covered bond programmes can sell covered bonds.
Moody's said that investors will benefit from the new rules
requiring issuers to detail cover pool data, undergo tests to
protect against credit risks and employ an independent asset
monitor to oversee compliance with collateral requirements.
The framework also outlines an 80% loan to value (LTV) limit
regarding cover pool mortgage loans, house price indexing and
liquidity tests.
"The legal framework seems very detailed and strong but
public offering documents will continue to be crucial," said
Bernd Volk, head of covered bond research at Deutsche Bank.
Canadian banks have previously issued covered bonds under a
contractual framework that involved a bank establishing a
covered bond programme, creating a cover pool and selling assets
into that pool.
The cover assets were then sold to a bankruptcy remote
entity - a special purpose vehicle over which investors have
priority claim.
Under the previous scheme, many international investors were
effectively blocked from Canadian covered bonds despite their
top-notch Triple A ratings.
Other investors, meanwhile, had restrictions on the amounts
they could buy.
One Asian central bank has already approved Canadian covered
bonds for investment for the first time, in anticipation of the
new legislation, according to a market source.
The source said that the new covered bond law will enable
German insurance companies to increase allocation to 15% from 5%
in registered covered bonds issued by Canada's banks.
Canada is one of the last few remaining Triple A countries
following a raft of sovereign downgrades during the financial
crisis. Its top rating - and the fact that its underlying
mortgages were previously guaranteed by the Canadian government
(CMHC) - meant that the country's bank debt traded more like
sovereign debt.
"The new covered bond legislation could widen the investor
demand globally, even if CMHC-insured mortgages no longer will
qualify for the cover pool," the banker said.
SEA CHANGE
While the new legislation is ultimately expected to make the
covered bond market more solid, the removal of CMHC mortgages as
possible collateral marks a sea change for the sector.
Changes to the National Housing Act will require 10%
overcollateralisation for covered bonds, which in Canada can
only be issued by banks and the Canada Housing Trust.
The legislation and the barring of the country's banks from
using government-insured loans comes as the Canadian government
tries to get to grips with a sky-rocketing property market that
has seen prices triple in some parts of the country.
Moody's warned it could cut its ratings on five top Canadian
banks on concerns about a softening economy and volatile capital
markets, a blow to a banking system named the soundest in the
world four years in a row.
Back in June, when CMHC first announced it was seeking to
introduce the new legislation, analysts at RBS said the proposed
changes would decrease housing credit availability.
"The change should increase residential mortgage funding
costs," the RBS analysts said.
"Canadian banks will likely have to pay more to investors to
accept an uninsured collateral pool, and could have to provide
more assets to the collateral to achieve the desired credit
rating."