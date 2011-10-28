by Rachelle Kakouris
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova
Scotia reinforced Canada's dominance of the US dollar covered
bond market this week, pricing oversubscribed benchmark deals
as spreads in the investment grade market continue to tighten.
The deals come on the back of a spate of issuance from
Canada in recent months, including a record US$5bn covered bond
from TD Bank (TD.TO) and US$2bn from CIBC (CM.TO) in September,
and US$1.4bn from the National Bank of Canada earlier this
month.
At nearly US$20bn, more than half of this year's US$37bn
covered bond supply has come from Canada, according to data
from Thomson Reuters.
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canada's fourth-largest bank by
assets, was first off the block, returning for the third time
this year to price a well subscribed US$2bn 1.3% three-year
Canadian covered bond at the tight end of guidance.
Initial price thoughts were heard in the market around
mid-swaps plus 52bp to 54bp, with some also hearing a more
general mid-swaps plus low 50bp area. Almost immediately,
sources heard the book was over US$1bn, with the deal having
started out with some reverse inquiry orders.
Official guidance was later announced at mid-swaps plus
52bp area, at which stage orders were already in excess of
US$3bn -- the books having been fully subscribed within 90
minutes, according to market reports. The final book was
reportedly US$3.5bn.
Ultimately, the deal priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp, which
despite the tighter level reportedly had little impact on the
order book.
CIBC and TD's three-year covered bonds priced in September
served as the best comparables for the transaction. Sources
said the CIBC 0.90% of September 2014s were around L+50bp bid,
and the TD Banks 0.875% of the September 2014s were quoted
around L+48bp, which would make the concession look fairly
aggressive at flat to 2bp.
BMO's 2.625s of January 1016s priced back in January were
quoted around mid-swaps plus 63bp at the previous nights
close.
"The TD curve is around 20bp, so at mid-swaps plus 50bp,
I'd call concession around 7bp," said one source, although he
admitted that the more recent three-year trades from CIBC and
TD might be the better way to look at the deal.
Before the sell-off, the new issue premium required by
investors for Canadian covered bonds was around 1bp-2bp. More
recently, this has been more like 5bp-10bp, although if the
deal from BMO is anything to go by, it seems to be more of a
return to the "norm" in terms of covered bond concessions.
Barclays, BMO, JPMorgan and RBS were joint bookrunners.
Meanwhile the Bank of Nova Scotia made a late Friday
appearance having reportedly benefited from US$1.5bn in reverse
enquiry orders.
Canada's third-largest bank also tapped the three year part
of the curve with a US$2bn 1.25% November 2014 covered bond at
mid-swaps plus 48bp, the tight end of plus 48bp to 50bp
guidance.
Despite coming flat to where BMO's three-year covered bond
was trading and therefore offering little in the way of a new
issue concession, the deal reportedly garnered a book in excess
of US$2.75bn.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan Stanley,
Scotia and UBS were joint bookrunners on the deal.
Canada is one of the few covered bond-issuing jurisdictions
without a legal covered bond framework. But the fact that
almost all Canadian covered bonds are backed by CMHC-insured
residential mortgages and that Canadian banks are generally
favoured by US investors for their rarity value and stronger
credit quality has enabled covered bond issuers from the
jurisdiction to command tight pricing regardless.
Nevertheless, on May 11 this year, Canada's Department of
Finance issued a consultation paper regarding a proposed
legislative framework for covered bonds in Canada. The
Department of Finance has not provided additional guidance on
the final form of legislative framework or the timing of
implementation.
There are now seven covered bond programmes in Canada, from
which more than US$35bn of paper has been issued. This time
last year, supply from Canada stood at US$10.25bn from six
deals.
A total of US$23.281bn of covered bonds has priced in the
US dollar market this year from Europe, Canada and Asia.
(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Rachelle Kakouris;
Additional reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson)