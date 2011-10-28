by Rachelle Kakouris

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (IFR) - Bank of Montreal and Bank of Nova Scotia reinforced Canada's dominance of the US dollar covered bond market this week, pricing oversubscribed benchmark deals as spreads in the investment grade market continue to tighten.

The deals come on the back of a spate of issuance from Canada in recent months, including a record US$5bn covered bond from TD Bank (TD.TO) and US$2bn from CIBC (CM.TO) in September, and US$1.4bn from the National Bank of Canada earlier this month.

At nearly US$20bn, more than half of this year's US$37bn covered bond supply has come from Canada, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), Canada's fourth-largest bank by assets, was first off the block, returning for the third time this year to price a well subscribed US$2bn 1.3% three-year Canadian covered bond at the tight end of guidance.

Initial price thoughts were heard in the market around mid-swaps plus 52bp to 54bp, with some also hearing a more general mid-swaps plus low 50bp area. Almost immediately, sources heard the book was over US$1bn, with the deal having started out with some reverse inquiry orders.

Official guidance was later announced at mid-swaps plus 52bp area, at which stage orders were already in excess of US$3bn -- the books having been fully subscribed within 90 minutes, according to market reports. The final book was reportedly US$3.5bn.

Ultimately, the deal priced at mid-swaps plus 50bp, which despite the tighter level reportedly had little impact on the order book.

CIBC and TD's three-year covered bonds priced in September served as the best comparables for the transaction. Sources said the CIBC 0.90% of September 2014s were around L+50bp bid, and the TD Banks 0.875% of the September 2014s were quoted around L+48bp, which would make the concession look fairly aggressive at flat to 2bp.

BMO's 2.625s of January 1016s priced back in January were quoted around mid-swaps plus 63bp at the previous nights close.

"The TD curve is around 20bp, so at mid-swaps plus 50bp, I'd call concession around 7bp," said one source, although he admitted that the more recent three-year trades from CIBC and TD might be the better way to look at the deal.

Before the sell-off, the new issue premium required by investors for Canadian covered bonds was around 1bp-2bp. More recently, this has been more like 5bp-10bp, although if the deal from BMO is anything to go by, it seems to be more of a return to the "norm" in terms of covered bond concessions.

Barclays, BMO, JPMorgan and RBS were joint bookrunners.

Meanwhile the Bank of Nova Scotia made a late Friday appearance having reportedly benefited from US$1.5bn in reverse enquiry orders.

Canada's third-largest bank also tapped the three year part of the curve with a US$2bn 1.25% November 2014 covered bond at mid-swaps plus 48bp, the tight end of plus 48bp to 50bp guidance.

Despite coming flat to where BMO's three-year covered bond was trading and therefore offering little in the way of a new issue concession, the deal reportedly garnered a book in excess of US$2.75bn.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Scotia and UBS were joint bookrunners on the deal.

Canada is one of the few covered bond-issuing jurisdictions without a legal covered bond framework. But the fact that almost all Canadian covered bonds are backed by CMHC-insured residential mortgages and that Canadian banks are generally favoured by US investors for their rarity value and stronger credit quality has enabled covered bond issuers from the jurisdiction to command tight pricing regardless.

Nevertheless, on May 11 this year, Canada's Department of Finance issued a consultation paper regarding a proposed legislative framework for covered bonds in Canada. The Department of Finance has not provided additional guidance on the final form of legislative framework or the timing of implementation.

There are now seven covered bond programmes in Canada, from which more than US$35bn of paper has been issued. This time last year, supply from Canada stood at US$10.25bn from six deals.

A total of US$23.281bn of covered bonds has priced in the US dollar market this year from Europe, Canada and Asia.

(Reporting by IFR senior analyst Rachelle Kakouris; Additional reporting by IFR senior analyst Andrea Johnson)