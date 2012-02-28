Feb 28 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, one of the world's largest dealmakers, said on Tuesday that Mark Wiseman, executive vice president and head of investments, will take over as chief executive when current CEO David Denison retires in June.

Wiseman, 41, and a seven-year veteran of the pension fund, currently oversees CPPIB's global investment program and has been a key player in the C$150 billion ($150 billion) fund's move to a more active investment strategy.

($1=$1.00 Canadian) (Reporting By Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Peter Galloway)