TORONTO Oct 27 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, one of the country's largest pension fund
managers, opened an office in Mumbai on Tuesday as it scouts for
investment opportunities on the Indian subcontinent.
CPPIB, which has already committed to invest more than $2
billion in India, sees its long investment horizon aligning with
the financing needs of India's economy.
The Toronto-based fund owns a nearly 4 percent stake in
Kotak Mahindra Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in
India. It has also committed to investments in infrastructure
projects in India, office buildings, and to providing structured
debt financing to residential projects in major Indian cities.
"The opening of an office in Mumbai allows CPPIB to develop
local expertise, build important partnerships and access
investment opportunities that may not otherwise have been
available," CPPIB head Mark Wiseman said in a statement.
