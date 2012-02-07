(Widens distribution)
TORONTO Feb 7 A crash between a flatbed
truck and a van carrying migrant farm workers on a rural
crossroads in southwestern Ontario killed 11 people, media
reported on Tuesday, in one of the most deadly vehicle accidents
in Canadian history.
Both drivers and nine passengers in the van were killed
instantly on Monday when it was broadsided by the truck, a
spokeswoman for the county emergency medical service said. The
accident occurred in the hamlet of Hampstead, Ontario, about 87
miles (140 km) west of Toronto.
The crash occurred on Monday in the heart of southwestern
Ontario's rolling farm country, which attracts thousands of
migrant farm workers every year.
"The people in the van are migrant workers, to the best of
our knowledge," Perth County, Ontario, Provincial Police Insp.
Steve Porter told Postmedia News.
An emergency worker said the van may have been carrying
workers employed by a local chicken hatchery or farm.
While police could not confirm the nationalities of the
deceased, media reported they were Spanish speakers. One
newspaper said the victims were Peruvian.
(Reporting By Pav Jordan)