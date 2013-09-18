By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, Sept 18 A passenger train and a
double-decker city bus collided on the outskirts of Ottawa on
Wednesday, killing six people on the bus and injuring 30 others,
emergency officials said.
The front of the red double-decker bus was sheared off and
the engine of the VIA Rail train had derailed, but the train
cars remained upright with little noticeable damage.
"Paramedics had to declare five persons deceased on scene,
nothing could be done. And of the 31 that were transported,
we've just been advised that one was deceased in hospital, for a
total of six deaths at this point," Anthony DiMonte, chief of
Ottawa Paramedic Services, told a news conference.
He said 11 of the people taken to hospital had been in
critical condition.
Ambulances and fire trucks swarmed the scene in the rural
west end of Canada's capital city as emergency workers helped
train passengers disembark past the wreckage of the bus. Five
bodies appeared to be wrapped in yellow tarps beside the train
track. One had a purse and a backpack next to it.
One passenger on the bus said the driver did not seem to
notice the oncoming train or that the track-level signals were
flashing. He said some passengers tried to warn the driver
before the collision.
"From what I can tell the bus driver did not notice that
these train-tracks signal lights were on and the gates were
down. People screamed on the bus shortly before the crash
because he was not stopping," Gregory Mech, a passenger on the
top level of the double-decker bus, told CBC Television.
"I could see that there were bodies on the train tracks. It
was horrible. There's just no other way to explain it. Some
people were upset and crying."
Ottawa emergency officials said the collision occurred at
8:48 a.m. EDT (1248 GMT). VIA Rail, which operates national rail
passenger service in Canada, said there were no major injuries
reported on the train.
Passengers on the train, which was heading to Toronto, said
they felt a small impact.
"All I felt was a bump, and I saw a bit of smoke. I thought
we were going off the track ... I was afraid we were going to
flip over," passenger Robert Gencarelli told reporters on the
scene.
He said he was startled when he got off the train and saw
how badly the bus was damaged.
"That hit home."
Another train passenger, who did not give his name, said he
saw the bus rolling toward the train tracks and knew the
collision was about to happen.
"I saw it before it happened. I was expecting something.
There was a big bang. ... The bus was rolling. It didn't stop."
The crash occurred at a level crossing surrounded by corn
fields.
A reunification center was set up for families and friends
looking for passengers on the bus and train, the City of Ottawa
said.
Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper said he was "deeply
saddened" to hear about the collision, which came just months
after a runaway freight train crash and explosion killed 50
people in Lac-Megantic, Quebec.
"Our thoughts and prayers are (with) the families of those
involved," Harper said on Twitter.
Canada's two big railroads - Canadian National Railway Co
and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd - are
reviewing safety standards after the July 6 Lac-Megantic crash
that destroyed the center of the small Quebec
town.