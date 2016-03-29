MONTREAL, March 29 A small plane crashed in bad weather on Tuesday, killing six people in Canada's Magdalen Islands in the Gulf of Saint Lawrence, off eastern Quebec, according to local media reports.

Canada's Transportation Safety Board said it was investigating the crash.

The small chartered plane crashed as it approached a local airport in the Iles de la Madeleine, Canadian media reported. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Sandra Maler)