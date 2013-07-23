TORONTO, July 23 Canada's Competition Tribunal
has dismissed a complaint against credit card issuers that had
alleged the rules they impose on merchants who accept their
cards are too restrictive and anti-competitive.
The decision, released on Tuesday by the quasi-judicial
government panel, means credit card providers may continue to
impose rules that prohibit merchants from discouraging customers
from using higher-cost credit cards or from passing card fees
along to customers.
The ruling follows an application in late 2010 by Canada's
Competition Bureau, an adjudicative body separate from the
tribunal, to strike down the rules.
Canada's credit card market is dominated by Visa Inc
and MasterCard Inc, who together control about 90 percent
of the market. Their cards are mostly issued by domestic
lenders.