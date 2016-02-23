TORONTO Feb 23 A book by one of Canada's most
infamous serial killers, Robert Pickton, who was convicted in
2007 of killing drug addicts and prostitutes and butchering
their remains at his pig farm, has been pulled by its publisher.
News of the book and its availability through online
retailer Amazon.com Inc had sparked outrage in Canada
and government officials had pledged to stop Pickton, 66, from
profiting from its sale.
Colorado-based Outskirts Press said it has ceased
publication of the book and has asked Amazon to remove the book
from its website.
"We have a long-standing policy of not working with, nor
publishing work by, incarcerated individuals," the publisher
said in a statement emailed on Tuesday.
"Outskirts Press apologizes to the families of the victims
for any additional heartache this may have caused."
The publisher said Pickton misrepresented himself by seeking
to publish the book using the name of a different person as the
author. The memoir was no longer available on Amazon.
The book had been listed as a memoir by Pickton, 66, who is
serving a life sentence at a prison in the Canadian province of
British Columbia
Calling himself "the fall guy" on the book's jacket, Pickton
had noted he is accused of murdering "between 6 and 49 women"
and is finally telling his story.
Negative reviews of the book had piled up on Amazon's
website, with many urging publisher Outskirts Press and Amazon
to withdraw the book.
British Columbia Premier Christy Clark told reporters on
Monday the province was looking at legislative options that
would stop "anybody like Robert Pickton from profiting from
their crime."
Amazon could not be reached for comment.
Pickton was convicted of killing six women whose partial
remains were found on his ramshackle property near Vancouver.
Government prosecutors dropped charges for an additional 20
murders after he was sentenced to life in prison.
The victims were among more than 60 women who disappeared
from Vancouver's poor, drug-infested Downtown Eastside
neighborhood over more than a decade until Pickton's arrest in
early 2002.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Andrew Hay)