OTTAWA Oct 25 A Canadian nurse was charged on
Tuesday with using drugs to murder eight elderly patients in
long-term care facilities in an alleged killing spree that ran
for seven years.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, is accused of killing five women
and three men in the Ontario towns of Woodstock and London
between 2007 and 2014. The dead ranged in age from 75 to 96.
"The victims were administered a drug," Woodstock Police
Chief William Renton told a televised news conference, declining
to give further details. Wettlaufer appeared in court on Tuesday
and was remanded in custody.
The criminal case is the largest in Ontario since 2006, when
five men were charged with murdering eight biker gang members.
They were convicted and sentenced to life in prison.
Renton said officers began probing the deaths in September
after receiving a tip.
"We are confident at this time that all of the victims have
been identified," he said.
The Canadian Association of Retired Persons said it was
shocked by the tragic nature of the alleged crime. Mass killings
are uncommon in Canada.
"For nurses and staff to be part of a violence problem, we
think this is rare... it is extraordinary, and thankfully so,"
spokesman Anthony Quinn said from Toronto.
In 1997 a Canadian doctor was charged with murdering a
terminally ill cancer patient. A judge later threw out the case.
Seven of the dead lived in a Woodstock facility run by
Caressant Care. The firm said Wettlaufer had left her job in
2014.
Doris Grinspun, head of the Registered Nurses' Association
of Ontario, said she was devastated.
"An event like this is most, most, most unusual, the first
actually in all my 20 years at the association... these things
are horrifying to all of us. They are the exception, the very
rare exception," she told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
People residing in the same apartment building as Wettlaufer
described her as a pleasant person who lived alone with her dog.
"We would chat and have laughs. She seemed like an everyday,
normal kind of person," Derek Gilbert told CBC.
A LinkedIn profile in the name of Elizabeth Wettlaufer said
she was a nurse who worked at the Woodstock home from June 2007
to March 2014. "Administering medications" was listed as one of
her responsibilities.
In March, Italian police arrested a 55-year-old nurse on
suspicion of murdering 13 elderly patients in the intensive care
ward where she had worked for decades.
