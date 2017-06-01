(Recasts, adds details)
June 1 A Canadian nurse pleaded guilty on
Thursday to using insulin to kill eight elderly patients in
long-term care facilities over seven years, the Crown prosecutor
said.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer was accused of killing five women and
three men in the Ontario towns of Woodstock and London between
2007 and 2014. The dead ranged in age from 75 to 96.
Wettlaufer admitted in court that she fatally injected the
victims with insulin for no medical reasons, the prosecutor said
in an email.
Wettlaufer, whose motive is unclear, pleaded guilty to eight
counts of first-degree murder, four other counts of attempted
murder and two counts of aggravated assault.
She could face life in prison when sentenced at a later
date.
The advocacy group CARP, formerly known as the Canadian
Association of Retired Persons, on Thursday called for a public
inquiry into the abuse of long-term care residents in Canada,
saying the Wettlaufer case was part of a "growing crisis."
"For years, we've heard stories about residents who suffered
or die (due) to neglect, abuse and violence in facilities meant
to be providing care,” said Wanda Morris, vice president of
advocacy for CARP.
Homicide cases with multiple victims are uncommon in Canada.
The Wettlaufer case is the largest in Ontario province since
2006, when five men were charged with murdering eight members of
a biker gang. They were convicted and sentenced to life in
prison.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Calgary, Alberta; editing by Matthew
Lewis, G Crosse)