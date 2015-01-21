(Adds quotes from McMillan)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 21 Western Canadian crude
production will ramp up in 2015 despite plunging oil prices, the
Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said on Wednesday,
although the industry body trimmed its forecast by 65,000
barrels per day to 3.6 million bpd.
Despite the slight slowdown, crude output from Western
Canada, which includes northern Alberta's vast oil sands, is
still on the rise thanks to the billions of dollars that
producers have sunk into multi-year projects.
CAPP's short-term review of its annual forecast underlines
how plunging global benchmark crude prices are failing to dent
oil sands production.
In contrast, many analysts expect the U.S. shale oil
industry to stop growing by mid-2015.
CAPP's 2015 forecast is around 150,000 bpd higher than total
2014 output of 3.5 million bpd. It expects Western Canadian
production to hit around 3.8 million bpd by 2016, although that
forecast is 120,000 bpd lower than the one released last summer.
"A large portion of what we are seeing in growth is oil
sands growth. Those are investments that are made over as much
as a decade," CAPP President Tim McMillan said. "The current
price environment wouldn't affect whether they come on stream or
not because those costs are out of the door."
However, McMillan said conventional crude production, which
includes the Duvernay and Montney shale formations in Western
Canada, will be flat over the next few years at around 1.3
million bpd before starting to drop as old wells decline.
Crude prices have slumped by more than half since June in
response to a global supply glut and producer group OPEC's
refusal to cut production.
To cope with weaker prices, producers are deferring new
projects, trimming staff and slashing capital budgets.
CAPP estimates capital investment in Western Canada's oil
sector will total C$46 billion in 2015, down 33 percent from
C$69 billion in 2014.
In the oil sands, 2015 capital expenditure is expected to be
C$25 billion compared to $33 billion last year, while spending
in the conventional oil sector is forecast to drop to $21
billion this year from $36 billion in 2014.
The total number of wells drilled in Western Canada in 2015
is expected to decline by 30 percent to 7,350.
McMillan said the effect of delayed oil sands investment
will likely become apparent in two or three years. CAPP will
release another forecast in June with more detail on the
long-term impact of falling oil prices.
(Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Meredith Mazzilli and Paul Simao)