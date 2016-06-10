* WCS for July last traded at $12.25/bbl discount to WTI
* Syn for July last traded $3.30/bbl over WTI
CALGARY, Alberta, June 10 Canadian cash crude
differentials remained steady on Friday as market players
questioned how fast crude volumes would come back online after
wildfires slashed production in northern Alberta's oil sands
region.
Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for July delivery
last traded at $12.25 per barrel below benchmark West Texas
Intermediate (WTI) futures, according to Shorcan Energy
brokers. That was 15 cents wider than Thursday's settle of
$12.10 per barrel below WTI.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery
strengthened slightly to $3.30 per barrel above benchmark WTI,
up from a premium of $3.25 on Thursday.
Analysts in Calgary said crude differentials were likely to
remain strong until oil sands production levels returned to
normal following a series of wildfires that forced more than 1
million barrels per day offline during part of May.
At least 400,000 barrels per day of production is shuttered,
although in reality the total may be far higher still.
"It's just really a question of how fast these projects get
ramped up," said Martin King, Vice President at First Energy
Capital. "Given that some of these sites declared force majeure
for June cargoes, I think people are not really sure how much
volume is going to be affected."
King said the timeline to restart might be "a little bit
longer" than what some market players were expecting, with the
cumulative impacts in terms of available crude piling up.
Inventories were drawn down "quite aggressively" through May
while refineries have been increasing demand at the same time,
he added.
Overall global benchmark oil prices fell about 3 percent on
Friday after data showed the U.S. oil drilling rig count rising
for a second week in row and a stronger dollar weighed on
demand for greenback-denominated crude futures.
WTI settled down $1.49 at $49.07 a barrel. Brent
fell $1.41, or 2.7 percent, to $50.54.
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Calgary; Editing by James
Dalgleish)