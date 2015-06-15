CALGARY, Alberta, June 15 The Canadian
Association of Oilwell Drilling Contractors slashed its 2015
drilling forecast for a second time on Monday, forecasting that
more than 25,000 jobs will disappear because of weak oil prices.
The number of drillers' operating days is expected to
decline by an additional 10,320, after the industry body said in
January that 64,645 operating days would be lost. In 2014, the
total number of operating days in 2014 was 131,021.
As a result the CAODC estimates 25,110 jobs linked to the
drilling industry will be cut, up from a previous forecast for
23,000 positions to be lost because of the downturn.
The drilling industry in Western Canada has been
particularly hard hit by the drop in oil prices, which tumbled
from more than $100 a barrel last June to around $45 in March,
as producers sought to drive down operating costs by
renegotiating contracts with service providers.
Benchmark U.S. crude has since recovered to just
under $60 a barrel, but oil companies continue to defer new
projects and keep a lid on capital spending.
There are currently 123 active drilling rigs in the Western
Canadian Sedimentary Basin, according to the latest figures from
RBC Capital Markets, down 54 percent from the same time last
year and 53 percent below the five-year average.
CAODC President Mark Scholz said other factors, including
the potential for Alberta's new left-leaning government to
change how crude producers pay royalties, meant the outlook for
drillers was uncertain.
"Potential policy changes in Alberta with respect to
royalties, other factors such as LNG activity in British
Columbia and depressed commodity prices, means our members must
continue to streamline operations and remain agile," said
Scholz.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Alan Crosby)