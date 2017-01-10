By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta Jan 10 Enbridge Inc
has approved a new stream of heavy Canadian crude for export on
one of its major oil pipelines to the United States, according
to four trading sources. The only problem? No one wants it.
Canada produces more heavy than light crude because of its
vast oil sands projects in northern Alberta. Space on the
Enbridge system for heavy barrels is in short supply, with
congestion set to worsen as oil sands production grows.
Enbridge's plan to squeeze more heavy crude onto its
pipelines by shipping the new grade is its latest attempt to
resolve bottlenecks in the 2.85 million barrel per day (bpd)
Mainline system, traders in Calgary said. The system ships the
bulk of Canada's crude exports to the United States.
Limited pipeline capacity has lead to a glut of crude
building up in storage in Alberta, widening the discount on
Canadian producers' oil and has deterred some companies like
Royal Dutch Shell and Statoil ASA from
building oil sands projects altogether.
Since late last year shippers have had the option of
shipping the new blend known as Canada Heavy Sweet (CHS) crude
on Enbridge's Line 3, which can carry up to 390,000 bpd of
primarily light crudes from Alberta, to Superior, Wisconsin, and
is currently underutilized.
Some refiners had inquired about the new crude but so far
nobody has bought any, one source at a Canadian oil logistics
firm said.
Refiners are unsure about the quality of the CHS blend and
also are concerned about how it would be impacted through
commingling with other batches of different crude blends shipped
on Line 3.
To buy it, refiners would need to see cheaper prices, he
said.
Refiners are typically wary of processing new crude blends
as their impact on expensive catalysts used to make fuel from
crude is untested.
The proposed blend is no exception, said Randy Segato,
president of the Canadian Crude Quality Technical Association.
"No refiner is going to jump on this until they know what it
looks like," Segato said. "The general specifications are
unique."
Segato said CHS appeared to be a blend of very light sweet
conventional crude with a conventional lower tan (total acid
number) heavy crude, and perhaps medium and possibly some
synthetic crudes too.
BP suggested the unusual blend of light sweet and
heavy crude to Enbridge, three trading sources said. BP
processes tens of thousands of barrels a day of Canadian crude
in its U.S. refineries.
BP did not respond to a request for comment but the trading
sources, who are all shippers on the Enbridge system, said the
company could potentially use the blend at its 413,500 bpd
Whiting, Indiana, refinery, one of the largest consumers of
heavy Canadian crude.
A handful of companies with blending facilities and storage
tanks in Alberta could blend the CHS crude, should refiners show
interest in buying it, sources said.
Enbridge is always looking for more space on its pipeline
system and has talked before about needing more heavy crude
capacity, but could not speak to specific products or lines as
that was client information and commercially sensitive, a
company spokeswoman said.
Enbridge has already added more than 400,000 bpd of extra
capacity since 2014 by optimizing its pipeline network. The
Canadian government recently approved one new pipeline project
for Enbridge and one for Kinder Morgan.
Even so, market access for Canadian crude producers is
expected to be tight for years to come.
New crude streams are usually driven by changing output as
oil projects come on line, and each new blend must go through
Enbridge's quality approval process.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Ngai and Liz Hampton;
editing by Simon Webb and Phil Berlowitz)