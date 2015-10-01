CALGARY, Alberta Oct 1 Canadian light synthetic
crude and North Dakota Bakken crude for November delivery
strengthened on Thursday after Enbridge Inc received
approval from regulators to open its Line 9 crude pipeline.
Line 9 will ship 300,000 barrels per day of mostly light
inland crude to Montreal, Quebec.
Enbridge has not yet said when the pipeline will start
operating but traders said there was demand for light crude in
anticipation of the line being filled in the next month or so.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at
$1.00 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
according to Shorcan Energy brokers, up from 10 cents per barrel
below the benchmark on Wednesday.
Bakken crude delivered to Clearbrook, Minnesota, traded at
70 cents per barrel below WTI, up $1.00 from the previous day.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Elizabeth Hampton)