By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 1 Canadian light synthetic
crude and North Dakota Bakken crude for November delivery
strengthened on Thursday after Enbridge Inc received
approval from regulators to open its newly-reversed Line 9 crude
pipeline.
Line 9 will ship 300,000 barrels per day of mostly light
North American inland crude from Sarnia, Ontario, to Montreal,
Quebec, displacing costlier barrels imported from overseas. The
line used to flow in the opposite direction, taking imported
crude to Ontario.
Enbridge has not yet said when the pipeline will start
operating but traders said there was demand for light crude in
anticipation of the line being filled in the next month or so.
Light synthetic crude from the oil sands last traded at
$1.00 per barrel above the West Texas Intermediate benchmark,
according to Shorcan Energy brokers, up from 10 cents per barrel
below the benchmark on Wednesday.
Bakken crude delivered to Clearbrook, Minnesota, traded at
65 cents per barrel below WTI, tightening from $1.70 per barrel
below the benchmark the previous day.
"Everyone is talking about Line 9 and that's the driving
force behind the demand," said one Calgary-based crude trader.
Line 9, initially expected to start up late last year, was
delayed after Canada's National Energy Board requested more data
on valve placements at water crossings and ordered hydrostatic
tests.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Michael Tran said the start-up
of the reversed line, which links into the existing Enbridge
pipeline system, would increase market penetration for Canadian
producers by enabling more domestic barrels to reach refineries
in Quebec.
"The reversal will be particularly important for Western
Canadian light crude given that there is limited further room
for growth for exporting lights to the United States," Tran
said.
Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for November
delivery last traded at $14.50 per barrel below WTI, according
to Shorcan Energy brokers.
That compares with a settlement price on Wednesday of $13.95
per barrel below the benchmark.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Hampton in Houston; Editing
by Diane Craft)