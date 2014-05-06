By Nia Williams
| CALGARY, Alberta
CALGARY, Alberta May 6 Canadian crude imports
from the United States more than doubled in March from the same
month a year earlier, Statistics Canada data showed on Tuesday,
as cheaper North American crude replaced barrels from Europe,
Africa and the Middle East.
Canada imported around 7.8 million barrels of crude from its
southern neighbour, compared to 3.3 million barrels in March
2013. It was a 13 percent increase from February, when Canada
imported 6.88 millions barrels from the United States.
In total, Canada imported 17.3 million barrels, or roughly
558,000 barrels per day, from around the world in March. The
United States was the top supplier.
Canada has the world's third-largest crude reserves after
Saudi Arabia and Venezuela and produces around 4.3 million
barrels per day, but still imports crude because of limited
pipeline access from the main oil-producing regions in Western
Canada to some eastern refineries.
Judith Dwarkin, director of energy research at ITG
Investment Research in Calgary, said some Eastern Canadian
refineries were now using rail, barge and tankers to receive
more crude from the Bakken in North Dakota and Eagle Ford in
Texas.
"They are just more attractively priced than the offshore
alternatives that are coming from the North Sea, North Africa
and the Middle East," Dwarkin said.
Valero Energy Corp said last week it will process
100 percent North American crude at its 265,000 bpd Quebec City
refinery by the end of the year. Suncor Energy Inc is
also aiming to displace overseas imports at its 137,000 bpd
Montreal, Quebec, refinery by 2015.
Statistics Canada data showed 4.6 million barrels of U.S.
crude went to the province of Quebec in March, compared to 2.2
million barrels in February and around 800,000 barrels in March
last year.
Meanwhile 2.3 million barrels were sent to New Brunswick,
home to Canada's largest refinery, the 300,000 barrel per day St
John facility owned by Irving Oil. That compares with 4.3
million barrels in February, and just 147,000 barrels in March
2013.
Texas was the No. 1 exporter of crude to Canada in March
with 5.5 million barrels, a 10 percent increase on the previous
month, followed by North Dakota which sent just over 2 million
barrels to Canada.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)