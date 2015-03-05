(Adds quotes, outlook for crude-by-rail growth)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, March 5 Canadian crude-by-rail
exports dipped in the fourth quarter from the previous
three-month period, National Energy Board data showed on
Thursday, as poor netbacks deterred some shippers from loading
barrels onto trains bound for U.S. markets.
Canada exported 173,342 barrels per day of crude by rail
between October and December last year, down 5 percent from
182,396 bpd shipped across the border in the third quarter.
However, fourth-quarter rail exports were still 16 percent
higher than the same period a year earlier.
The quarter-on-quarter slowdown underlines how weak oil
prices are putting the brakes on the North American
crude-by-rail boom.
Benchmark oil prices around $50 a barrel and tight
Canadian crude differentials around $14 per barrel below U.S.
crude means some routes have become uneconomic.
"The differentials have come in quite a bit so they just
have not been covering the railing costs," said Martin King,
analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.
Canada's largest producer, Suncor Energy, no longer
ships crude by rail from northern Alberta to the U.S. Gulf
Coast, despite strong demand for Canadian heavy crude in North
America's largest refining area.
The journey is no longer economic, Suncor Chief Executive
Steve Williams said last month, adding that crude-by-rail into
the company's 137,000 bpd Montreal refinery was "marginal."
Slower growth means a Canadian Association of Petroleum
Producers forecast of 700,000 bpd of Canadian crude being
transported by rail by end-2016 may be hard to reach.
"I suspect there may be some dampening on that," said Greg
Stringham, CAPP's vice president of oil sands and markets.
"Early indications are with low oil prices and the higher cost
of rail it is tough to continue that (pace) going forward."
Canadian Pacific Railway, one of the country's two
major railroads, has downgraded its 2015 crude-by-rail forecast
to 140,000 carloads from 200,000 carloads previously.
New loading terminals starting up this year such as Kinder
Morgan and Imperial Oil's facility in Edmonton,
Alberta, and a Plains Midstream Canada terminal in Saskatchewan
mean Canadian crude-by-rail loadings will continue to grow,
albeit at a slower pace than previously expected.
Glen Perry, vice president of marketing at privately held
junior Grizzly Oil Sands, said netbacks on crude-by-rail were
"horrible" but that some small producers without pipeline
connections had no alternative.
"We would lose money going anywhere (by rail), so the
question is where do we lose the least amount," he said.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)