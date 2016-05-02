UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 2 The Canadian government said on Monday that it would compensate the country's dairy farmers for the increased European imports that would be allowed under a pending free trade deal.
The previous Conservative government, which the Liberals defeated in October, had promised before the last election to compensate dairy, poultry and egg farmers a total of C$4.3 billion (US$3.43 billion) over 15 years for losses under the European Union trade deal as well as Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).
($1 = 1.2539 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.