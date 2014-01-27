TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian boutique investment
dealer Edgecrest Capital Holdings has bought rival Stonecap
Securities, Edgecrest said on Monday, in a deal that will add
client accounts and speed Edgecrest's expansion into the United
States.
Edgecrest, which was founded last year by investment banker
David Beatty, did not disclose the price of the acquisition, but
said the firm would add 10 employees in the deal.
The purchase comes as several Canadian independent dealers
have been forced to consolidate as they cope with higher
regulatory costs, tougher competition from larger bank-owned
dealers, and a slowdown in resource deals that are traditionally
the lifeblood of the Canadian market.
"Given the struggles that we've seen in the boutique
environment over the last little while, it certainty poses
opportunities for a new firm that's structured properly from the
get-go," Sinclair MacDonald, Edgecrest's head of sales and
trading, said in an interview.
He said the deal, which includes Stonecap's U.S. operations,
will allow Edgecrest to push into that market without a lengthy
regulatory process. Edgecrest will also be able to access tax
losses accumulated by Stonecap.
"It does expedite our plans for the U.S. market," he said.
