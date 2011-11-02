* Bid-to-cover ratio of 2.361

* Auction of 2015 bond yields avg 1.219 pct (Adds details, analyst's comments)

TORONTO Nov 2 Canada's sale of a new three-year government bond met with solid demand on Wednesday considering the recent rally in government debt, with the bid-to-cover ratio inching up from August's auction.

The C$3 billion ($2.94 billion) auction produced an average yield of 1.219 percent, up from 0.965 percent at the last three-year bond auction in August.

There was just under C$7.1 billion in bids from primary dealers, resulting in a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.361, up from the 2.185 percent in August.

The ratio, a measure of investor demand, had averaged 2.5 percent in the previous five three-year auctions.

"We had a very strong rally yesterday so there was some fear that it wouldn't go that well ... but all in all it went decently," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy, at Royal Bank of Canada.

"It had a little bit of bigger tail than seen recently, but it wasn't huge -- 0.7 basis points."

A tail is the difference between the lowest bid and the average bid in the auction.

Government debt prices rallied on Tuesday after Greece's prime minister said he would hold a referendum on the European Union's debt deal with the country, which drove an investor flight to safety.

The bonds, which carry a coupon of 1.0 percent, mature on Feb. 1, 2015, and will be issued on Nov. 7.

It was the bond's first auction, with another C$6 billion expected before the end of the fiscal year, Chandler said.

"It will move towards bench market status and do better on a relative basis," Chandler said, noting several factors could have worked against it this time around.

"After a rally, a new bond, and part of curve that can sometimes be challenged on relative basis -- all of those things could have conspired against it," he said. "But in general it was a fair reception."

The Bank of Canada said it bought C$600 million of the issue for itself and on behalf of its clients.

Details on Bank of Canada webpage: here

Also see:

CA/GOVT BOCBOND

(Access may depend on subscriber level)

($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; editing by Peter Galloway)