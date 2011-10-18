BRIEF-Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
Oct 18 The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it would tender to buy back up to C$500 million ($495 million) from 3 government bond issues in a cash management bond repurchase operation Oct. 25.
For further details click on: here
($1=$1.01 Canadian) (Reporting by Toronto newsroom +1 416 941 8100) ============================================================== FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Canadian dollar and bonds report....[CAD/][CA/] TSX market report..........[.TO] Canadian interest rate poll.......... [CA/POLL] Reuters monthly Canadian dollar poll.[CAD/POLL] Reuters G7 quarterly economy poll.......ECONPOLL1 [ECILT/CA] Reuters global stocks poll (Canada)...EQUITYPOLL1 [EPOLL/CA] Weekly economic data poll..............[ECI/CA] Bank of Canada T-bill auction..........[CA/BIL] Bank of Canada securities auctions.....[CA/AUC] Top News: Canada ......[TOP/CAN] Today in Canada.......[CA/DIARY] Global markets report.............[MKTS/GLOB] Foreign exchange........[FRX/] Oil.......[O/R] US Treasuries........... [US/] Gold.....[GOL/] FOR CANADIAN MARKETS DATA, CLICK ON CODES IN BRACKETS: Real-time Canadian economic RICS.......ECONCA Canadian dollar quote............CAD=CAD=D3 Canadian bonds quote..<0#CABMK=> Canadian money market quote.........<0#CAMMKT=> Canada-Treasury spread rates........<CA/SPREAD> Canadian speed guide....CANADA
* Raymond James to redeem all outstanding 6.90 pct senior notes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.32 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* BML Investment Partners, L.P. reports 5.2 percent passive stake in Richardson Electronics Ltd as of January 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jV407D) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)