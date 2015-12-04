By Fergal Smith
TORONTO Dec 4 Canadian real return bonds, which
saw firm demand at an auction on Thursday, still look attractive
relative to conventional bonds, according to some market players
who see the potential for higher inflation in coming months.
Real return bonds sold by the Canadian government are
designed to offer inflation protection, with their principal and
payout linked to the consumer price index (CPI).
Spreads between yields on regular Canadian government and
real return bonds, known as inflation breakevens, are trading
below 160 basis points for 30-year maturities, having narrowed
from 200 basis points in the spring of 2014.
A narrower spread implies the market sees a reduced risk of
inflation.
The breakeven narrowed as oil prices tumbled, pushing the
Canadian economy into a mild recession and cooling the headline
inflation rate. Data last month showed Canada's annual inflation
rate held at 1.0 percent in October, the lower end of the
central bank's target range.
To be sure, Canada had more bad economic news on Friday,
with reports showing more jobs lost than expected in November,
while exports tumbled in October. This suggests little economic
momentum that could dampen inflation.
But some analysts said inflation could still move higher in
coming months as the year-on-year drop in gasoline prices
diminishes and a weaker Canadian dollar makes imports more
costly.
The narrowing of breakevens in real return bonds is
"over-blown," according to Andrew Kelvin, senior rates
strategist at TD Securities, who expects headline CPI to rise to
about 1.8 percent by the first quarter of 2016.
A relative lack of liquidity in real return bonds may also
be a factor keeping inflation breakevens low, according to
Kelvin.
At Scotiabank, the feeling is "that the market is
under-pricing inflation risk in a number of markets," including
Canada, according to Derek Holt, vice president of economics.
Holt said it will take years to see the full pass-through
from a depreciating Canadian dollar, adding it "will be the more
dominant story in the next few years in terms of being at or
potentially above (the Bank of Canada's inflation) target."
The market is questioning the ability of the Bank of Canada
and other central bankers to achieve their inflation targets,
noted Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets.
