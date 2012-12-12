UPDATE 4-GM in talks to sell European auto business to Peugeot
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
OTTAWA Dec 12 Canada said on Wednesday it would restart its search for new fighter jets and could still choose Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35, which in 2010 Ottawa said it would buy before backtracking as cost estimates soared.
Government sources said the main contenders for fighter jets were the F-35s, Boeing Co's F-18 Super Hornet and the EADS Eurofighter. Officials said Ottawa was considering ways of extending the service life of the existing CF-18 fleet in the mean time.
* Opel business has struggled for profitability (Recasts throughout, adding context on GM strategy, comments from French, German governments)
* Keeps dividend unchanged after cut last year (Adds further CEO comments, shareholder reaction)
Feb 14 Wind briefly powered more than 50 percent of electric demand on Sunday, the 14-state Southwest Power Pool (SPP) said, for the first time on any North American power grid.