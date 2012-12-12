YouTube, Disney ditch PewDiePie over anti-Semitic content
LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
OTTAWA Dec 12 Canada will make an announcement on its search for new fighter jets at 3:15 eastern time (2015 GMT) on Wednesday, the public works ministry said in a statement.
Officials said last week that the government would restart the process of finding new fighters after soaring costs meant a rethink of plans to buy Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35. They said it was still possible Ottawa could eventually decide to buy the F-35s.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 14 YouTube and Walt Disney Co have cut their ties with influential Swedish social media star PewDiePie after he posted a series of videos deemed anti-Semitic.
Feb 14 Health insurers Aetna Inc and Humana Inc walked away from their $34 billion merger deal on Tuesday, after a U.S. judge ruled in January the combination would stifle competition in the private Medicare Advantage program for retirees.
* Engaged Capital calls on the board of Rent-A-Center Inc to immediately begin a strategic alternatives process