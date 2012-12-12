OTTAWA Dec 12 Canada will make an announcement on its search for new fighter jets at 3:15 eastern time (2015 GMT) on Wednesday, the public works ministry said in a statement.

Officials said last week that the government would restart the process of finding new fighters after soaring costs meant a rethink of plans to buy Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35. They said it was still possible Ottawa could eventually decide to buy the F-35s.