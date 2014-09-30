OTTAWA, Sept 30 Canada, faced with a politically
controversial decision over how best to upgrade its fleet of
fighter jets, will extend the life of the existing planes to
2025, an official said on Tuesday.
Canada's ageing 80 or so CF-18s had been marked for
retirement around 2020, but Ottawa's difficulty in making up its
mind means they must now fly for longer. Some of the jets are
more than 30 years old.
"We will be extending the life of our CF-18 fleet to 2025 to
ensure that Canada has a multi-role, fighter-jet capability
throughout the next decade," said a spokeswoman for Defence
Minister Rob Nicholson.
She did not say how much the upgrade would cost.
In 2010, Canada's Conservative government announced a
sole-source contract for 65 Lockheed Martin Corp F-35s
but changed its mind in 2012 after a parliamentary watchdog
roundly criticized the decision.
Ottawa then launched a more thorough study of the four most
likely replacements and is in the process of deciding whether to
hold an open competition or confirm the original decision to buy
the F-35s.
The replacement file is particularly sensitive for the
Conservatives, and critics suspect the government will put off
its decision until after the next federal election, set for
October 2015.
A source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in
early September that Canada would likely choose between the F-35
and Boeing Co's F-18 E/F Super Hornet.
That would mean the elimination of Dassault Aviation SA's
Rafale and the Eurofighter Typhoon, jointly made by
BAE Systems PLC, Finmeccanica SpA and Airbus
Group NV.
The $400 billion F-35 program, the largest in Pentagon
history, is already late and well over budget.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Gunna Dickson)