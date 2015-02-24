TORONTO Feb 24 A fiery Canadian National
Railway Co derailment in Alberta in 2013 was caused by
rail defects that were not detected in tests just two months
before the incident, Canada's Transportation Safety Board said
on Tuesday.
The safety watchdog said the train derailed at a curve
because the rail it was traveling on fractured. Investigators
later found "numerous defects" along the curve.
Three tank cars released liquefied petroleum gas, which
exploded and burned. There were no injuries, but 106 nearby
homes were evacuated.
Transport Canada rules called for the track involved in the
incident to be checked for flaws using ultrasonic detectors at
least once a year, but CN Rail exceeded those guidelines,
testing four times between January 2013 and the October 19
derailment.
"Ultrasonic testing has proven to be a reliable and
economical testing method, but as with all non-destructive test
methods, there can be limitations," said the board in its
report.
After the accident CN did special rail inspections on foot,
and launched a program to grind down similar sections of track.
Grinding removes small defects, which can make ultrasonic
detectors work better.
"As the TSB report indicates, CN implemented a number of
additional safety measures following the incident, as the TSB
investigation was taking place," CN said in an emailed
statement.
