CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National
Railway Co is still cleaning up spilled oil and
removing damaged rail cars after a weekend derailment on its
line at a remote site about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of
Timmins, Ontario.
Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the country's largest
railway, said in an email that crews, working in -31C (-24F)
weather, are allowing a controlled fire at the site to continue
to burn and that crude spilled during the incident has been
contained on the site. He did not say when the line, which runs
between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would return to
service.
The company said 29 of 100 cars on the train heading from
Alberta's tar sands to eastern Ontario derailed late on Saturday
and seven caught fire. There were no injuries.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)