CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National Railway Co is still cleaning up spilled oil and removing damaged rail cars after a weekend derailment on its line at a remote site about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario.

Patrick Waldron, a spokesman for the country's largest railway, said in an email that crews, working in -31C (-24F) weather, are allowing a controlled fire at the site to continue to burn and that crude spilled during the incident has been contained on the site. He did not say when the line, which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would return to service.

The company said 29 of 100 cars on the train heading from Alberta's tar sands to eastern Ontario derailed late on Saturday and seven caught fire. There were no injuries. (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bernard Orr)