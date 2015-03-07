TORONTO, March 7 A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying crude oil has derailed near the Northern Ontario community of Gogama, with crews reporting a fire but no injuries, the company said on Saturday.

CN said the derailment along its main line, which occurred just before 3 a.m. ET/0800 GMT on Saturday, is affecting rail traffic running between Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Catherine Evans)