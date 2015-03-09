BRIEF-Paypal Holdings CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 mln vs $14.4 mln in FY 2015
* CEO Daniel Schulman's FY 2016 total compensation was $18.9 million versus $14.4 million in FY 2015 - sec filing
TORONTO, March 9 Canadian National Railway Co said on Monday it expects to have a temporary bypass around the site of a major derailment on its main line in northern Ontario in place within 48 hours, but could not yet say when normal service would resume.
The railway said CN and outside specialists are still fighting fires at the site, where 38 cars carrying crude oil derailed in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Qtrly revenue $8.6 million versus $9.7 million, qtrly loss per share $0.69 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: