TORONTO, March 9 Canadian National Railway Co said on Monday it expects to have a temporary bypass around the site of a major derailment on its main line in northern Ontario in place within 48 hours, but could not yet say when normal service would resume.

The railway said CN and outside specialists are still fighting fires at the site, where 38 cars carrying crude oil derailed in the early hours of Saturday morning. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)