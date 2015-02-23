BRIEF-Pomona Capital VII reports 11.3 pct passive stake in Novocure
* Pomona Capital VII Lp reports 11.3 percent passive stake in Novocure Ltd as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text : [http://bit.ly/2ncyKzo] Further company coverage:
Feb 23 Canadian National Railway Co
* Report on derailment in northern Ontario
* Safety board says all derailed class 111 tank cars were constructed in the last 3 years
* Saftey board says at least 19 of the 29 tank cars were breached or partially breached Further company coverage: (Reporting By Euan Rocha)
* On March 20, 2017, co through unit amended existing revolving accounts receivable securitization facility - SEC filing