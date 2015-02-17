CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National
Railway Co said on Tuesday it has nearly completed
repairs on a stretch of its mainline track in northern Ontario
after a crude train derailed on the weekend, spilling oil and
causing several of the cars to burn.
The company said in a notice that the site, about 80
kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, is expected to
be cleared by 10 p.m. local time. It did not say if the line,
which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would
immediately re-open once the clean up was complete.
Late on Saturday night 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands
crude to eastern Ontario left the track and seven caught fire.
No injuries were reported.
(Reporting by Scott Haggett)