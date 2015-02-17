CALGARY, Alberta Feb 17 Canadian National Railway Co said on Tuesday it has nearly completed repairs on a stretch of its mainline track in northern Ontario after a crude train derailed on the weekend, spilling oil and causing several of the cars to burn.

The company said in a notice that the site, about 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, is expected to be cleared by 10 p.m. local time. It did not say if the line, which runs between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, would immediately re-open once the clean up was complete.

Late on Saturday night 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands crude to eastern Ontario left the track and seven caught fire. No injuries were reported. (Reporting by Scott Haggett)