(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Allison Martell
TORONTO, March 23 Canadian National Railway's
safety record deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing
years of improvements, as accidents in Canada blamed on poor
track conditions hit their highest level in more than five
years, a Reuters analysis has found.
Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB) said on Tuesday
that track failure may have played a role in CN's three recent
Ontario accidents, which have fueled calls for tougher
regulation. The agency said oil unit trains, made up entirely of
tank cars, could make tracks more susceptible to failure.
Data obtained under access to information laws and analyzed
by Reuters shows a broader trend, which has not been previously
reported, and could pile more pressure on CN Rail to slow down
trains or reduce their length. A crackdown on oil trains could
raise the cost of shipping Canadian crude by rail.
Trains operated by CN in Canada derailed along main lines 57
times in 2014, up 73 percent from 33 in 2013 and well above a
2009-2013 average of 39 accidents per year. On CN's full 21,000
mile (33,800 km) network, which also includes the Midwestern and
southern United States, freight carloads rose 8 percent last
year.
At least 27 of the domestic derailments were caused by track
problems, up from a previous annual average of 14. Data for
smaller rival Canadian Pacific Railway showed no similar
pattern.
"CN is keenly aware of its recent safety trends, starting
with a sudden increase of its accident rate in 2014," Canada's
biggest railway said in a response to Reuters' analysis.
The railway pointed out that its performance improved
between 2007 and 2013, and so far, 2015 has been better than
2014. It said it was reviewing recent trends and has started
testing tracks more frequently, boosted spending on
infrastructure and installed new technology to detect problems
with its tracks and equipment.
For 2015 it is planning to increase capital spending by
C$300 million, to C$2.6 billion ($2.1 billion).
The rapid rise of crude by rail traffic has made more
derailments potentially deadly, exposing railways to more
scrutiny, particularly since 2013, when a runaway oil train
leveled the center of the Quebec town of Lac-Megantic, killing
47 people.
Doug Finnson, president of a Teamsters union representing CN
Rail's train crews, said he was particularly concerned with the
recent Ontario derailments.
"We're on the record saying the trains are too long, the
cars are too heavy, and the trains go too fast."
Yet it is not clear what was behind CN's poor safety
performance last year.
(See graphic on CN's accident rate: here)
(See graphic on CN's track-related derailments: here)
BROKEN RAIL
New Brunswick farmer Paul-Emile Soucy, who experienced CN's
troubles first-hand, faults inadequate maintenance.
On Jan. 26, 2014, a CN train derailed crossing his
230-year-old family farm. He said CN workers had marked railroad
ties that needed to be replaced months before the accident, but
they were replaced only after the derailment.
"They knew that the ties were bad and rotten and had to be
replaced, but they didn't do anything about it," said Soucy.
Data obtained by Reuters indicates that a broken rail caused the
derailment.
But CN rejected Soucy's criticism, saying it spent C$41
million on basic maintenance in the area between 2012 and 2014.
The railway blamed bad weather and increased freight volume
for last year's spike in derailments. Rough weather, however,
did not prevent rival Canadian Pacific from improving its safety
performance, and the rise in volume was far less pronounced than
the jump in derailments.
Both railways shipped similar volumes of crude last year -
CN moved 128,000 carloads, or some 2 percent of its freight
volume, and CP moved 110,000 carloads, 4 percent of its total.
The safety watchdog TSB has suggested that oil trains may
have contributed to track problems that caused the Ontario
accidents, but declined to comment on whether those trains could
also be behind the overall rise in derailments, or comment on
Reuters' analysis in general.
Transport Canada, the industry's main regulator, also did
not comment specifically on Reuters' findings, but spokesman
Zach Segal noted that Transport Minister Lisa Raitt has asked a
parliamentary committee to invite CN Rail to discuss its
operations.
CN suggested last year could have been an outlier.
"It's important to view CN's safety performance over a span
of time to assess meaningful trend lines, not just on the basis
of a single or two-year perspective," the railway said.
Its own statistics, shared with Reuters, show that its
Canadian accident rate declined 26 percent from 2007 to 2013, to
1.71 accidents per million train miles. In 2014, the rate jumped
to 2.67, its highest in at least a decade, but it is down to
2.15 so far this year. A less commonly used measure, accidents
per billion gross ton miles, has improved markedly over the last
decade, but jumped 58 percent in 2014.
(See related graphic: here)
Reuters' analysis showed last year's spike in accidents was
driven mainly by track problems.
Ian Naish, a former director of rail and pipeline
investigations at the TSB, said weather and traffic could have
played a role, but one should also consider the impact of unit
trains, which carry single commodities, on tracks.
"The intensity of loading is heavier than a mixed-freight
train, generally," said Naish. "All the cars are the same
design, and the loads are all the same, so it's the same impact,
the same way, all the time."
Unit trains have long been used to carry coal, grain and
other commodities, but oil trains are a product of the rise of
crude by rail and the shale boom of the past few years.
CN declined to comment on its recent accidents in Ontario,
citing ongoing investigations. It said, however, that it had
seen no indication that unit trains cause accidents, noting that
such trains carrying other commodities, many with heavier loads,
have run safely for decades. But the railway said it was
reviewing the issue with outside experts.
($1 = 1.2549 Canadian dollars)
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary; Editing by
Tomasz Janowski)