TORONTO, March 25 Regulator Transport Canada has
issued a notice to Canadian National Railway Co
requesting a plan to ensure safety along the Ruel subdivision,
where three trains derailed in fewer than 30 days in February
and March, the railway said on Wednesday.
The notice, given on March 12 but not previously reported,
was given under the Railway Safety Act.
CN Rail spokesman Mark Hallman said the company has already
advised Transport Canada of actions taken to improve safety in
the area, including increased track inspections and a speed
restriction.
"CN plans to submit its formal response to Transport
Canada's RSA notice, with additional updates on the action plan
it's already submitted to the department, within the next week,"
he said in an email.
Hallman said trains carrying more than 20 cars of flammable
liquids have been limited to 35 miles per hour from Winnipeg to
Capreol, a town near Sudbury in northern Ontario, for a 60-day
period. He said the changes have not affected the "overall
fluidity" of CN's network in the region.
Last week Canada's transportation watchdog said track
failures may have played a role in all three derailments. Two
ignited large crude oil fires.
On Monday, Reuters reported that CN's safety record
deteriorated sharply in 2014, reversing years of improvements as
accidents blamed on poor track conditions spiked.
