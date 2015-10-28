UPDATE 1-ECB's Nouy says some banks may need to be shut
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
CALGARY, Alberta Oct 28 Oil producer Devon Energy Corp has cut around 15 percent of its staff in Canada following a significant reduction in capital spending, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
There are approximately 1050 Devon employees remaining in Canada, spokeswoman Nadine Barber said. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Nouy seeks greater discretion in capital demands (Adds detail, quotes)
* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago