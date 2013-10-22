Oct 22 The Canadian government on Tuesday
approved the development of the Gahcho Kue diamond mine, the
project's owners De Beers Canada and Mountain Province Diamonds
said, setting in motion the building of the country's
sixth diamond mine.
Gahcho Kue, 280 km (175 miles) northwest of Yellowknife in
Canada's remote Northwest Territories, is expected to take two
years to build. It is forecast to produce an average of 4.5
million carats a year over 11 years of mine life.
The approval by Canada's minister of aboriginal affairs and
northern development means Gahcho Kue's land use permit and
water license can now be processed. The mine will employ some
700 people during construction.
In August, several aboriginal groups in the Northwest
Territories urged the federal government not to approve the mine
plan in its proposed form, arguing that it would damage water
quality, caribou populations and the future of a lake, the
Canadian Broadcasting Corp reported.
De Beers, a unit of Anglo American Plc, already has
two producing diamond mines in Canada, Snap Lake in the
Northwest Territories and Victor in northern Ontario.