TORONTO Jan 13 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Wednesday that shifts in the value of the
Canadian currency bring both challenges and opportunities, and
his government is watching the exchange rate fluctuations
carefully.
"It goes without saying that the dollar is something we are
closely monitoring but we should always understand that
regardless of the level it might hit, there are new
opportunities, new challenges, and as a government we will be
working with the business community and Canadians to ensure we
come to a point where we have the best possible growth and the
best opportunities for success," Trudeau, speaking in French,
told reporters in Toronto.
The Canadian dollar is at a 12-year low against its U.S.
counterpart, in part due to the low price of oil.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Chris Reese)